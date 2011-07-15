Dowler family statement after meeting Rupert Murdoch

Video

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of News Corporation, has met the family of Milly Dowler.

The murdered schoolgirl's mobile phone was allegedly hacked by the News of the World during the search for her in Surrey in 2002.

The Dowlers' solicitor, Mark Lewis, said the private meeting was requested by Rupert Murdoch and he was "humbled to give a full and sincere apology".

Rupert Murdoch will use adverts in national newspapers on Saturday to issue a personal apology for the News of the World's "serious wrongdoing".

The family have already held talks with Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour leader Ed Miliband and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg this week.