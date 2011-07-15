Charlie Gilmour arrives at court

Video

Charlie Gilmour, son of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, has been jailed for 16 months for a rampage at a student fees protest in central London.

Gilmour, 21, was accused of throwing a bin at a convoy of cars containing Prince Charles, sitting on a protection officer's car and smashing a window.

The Cambridge University student, of Billingshurst, West Sussex, was bailed in May so he could finish his exams.

Kingston Crown Court heard he had taken LSD and valium before the incident.