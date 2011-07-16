Brooks quits News International

Video

The embattled chief executive of News International Rebekah Brooks has announced her decision to resign.

She has been facing mounting pressure to step down from all sides following the revelations about phone hacking by journalists at the News of the World which she used to edit.

Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch has apologised to the family of Milly Dowler over allegations the News of the World hacked into their daughter's phone after she went missing in 2002.

Robert Hall reports.