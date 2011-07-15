Video
Rebekah Brooks resigns as chief executive of News International
Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News International, has resigned, the company has confirmed. Her departure follows days of growing pressure for her to step down as the phone hacking crisis grew. In a statement, she said she felt a "deep responsibility for the people we have hurt".
Ms Brooks, who had been with News International for 22 years, bowed to the international pressure piling up on the company. Nick Higham reports.
15 Jul 2011
