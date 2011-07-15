Queen pays tribute to Bletchley Park Enigma code breakers

Video

The Queen has paid tribute to the code breakers who worked at Bletchley Park - the top secret cypher station which broke the German Enigma code in World War II.

Some historians estimate that breakthroughs made there shortened the war by two years.

Jerry Roberts, one of the surviving code breakers, was at the event and reflected on just how fundamental the work was to the war effort: "The U-boats were sinking our food ships and weapons ships... we would have lost the war at that juncture."

The Queen visited the site with Prince Philip, and unveiled a memorial to the men and women who worked there.

Nicholas Witchell reports.