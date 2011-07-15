Video
Staff-prisoner relations at HMP Moorland criticised
Inspectors at a jail in Doncaster have blamed the poor relationship between staff and prisoners for three nights of rioting in November 2010.
Chief Inspector of Prisons Nick Hardwick said "rules and punishment and force will only get you so far" and that to secure a prison you need to have "relationships and keep people purposefully occupied".
The riots in November caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.
