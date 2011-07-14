Sir Alan Massey 'very satisfied' with coastguard plans

Video

Plans for major cuts to the coastguard service have been scaled back by the government, Transport Secretary Philip Hammond has told the House of Commons.

The number of centres had been set to be reduced from 18 to eight, with only three remaining open 24 hours a day.

But Mr Hammond told MPs 10 centres that were 24-hour operational would remain, as would a smaller station in London.

Sir Alan Massey, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency says he is "very satisfied" with the plans and that a better coastguard system will be created.