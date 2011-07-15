Video
Former NoW deputy editor quizzed over hacking
Rupert Murdoch has said News Corporation handled the phone hacking scandal extremely well.
He told the Wall Street Journal that the company would establish an independent committee to investigate every allegation of improper conduct.
Meanwhile a major shareholder of News Corp Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Alsaud has said Rebekah Brooks must go if it is found she is linked to the phone hacking scandal.
Andy Moore reports.
15 Jul 2011
