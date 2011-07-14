Fuel poverty affects more than a fifth of all UK households

Video

Official figures suggests that a million more households are living in fuel poverty.

Fuel poverty is defined as someone who has to spend more than 10 per cent of their income on gas and electricity. Speaking to BBC News, Zele Nguadi says he 'worries every day' about his bills.

Forecasts for England alone this year, show that the numbers are still increasing and Kelly Bland, from Birmingham's Citizens Advice says "it's affecting more people".

Simon Gompertz reports.