MP John Whittingdale: We expect Murdochs to respond

Video

News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks has agreed to appear before MPs to answer questions on the phone-hacking scandal on Tuesday.

But News Corp's Rupert Murdoch declined to attend the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee and his son James said he was unavailable that day. Both have been summonsed by MPs.

MP John Whittingdale, chairman of the committee, said the men should appear to account for what has been going on, given the scale of public anger about the allegations.