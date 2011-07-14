Phone-hacking: MPs summons Murdochs

Video

News Corporation's Rupert and James Murdoch have been summonsed to appear before MPs to answer questions on the phone-hacking scandal on July 19.

But as US citizens, Rupert Murdoch, who has declined a request to attend the Commons media committee, and his son James, who has offered to go on another day, cannot be forced to appear.

News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks has agreed to attend.

Meanwhile, the BBC understands the former executive editor of the News of the World, Neil Wallis, has been arrested over phone hacking.

Ross Hawkins reports.