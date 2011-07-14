Burglaries up 14% says British Crime Survey

Video

Burglaries at homes in England and Wales increased by 14% in 2010-11 compared with the previous year, the British Crime Survey (BCS) suggests.

The survey of 45,000 households also indicated overall crime levels were up slightly, though researchers said this was not "statistically significant".

Officials regard the BCS as the most reliable indicator of crime trends.

Separate data of crimes recorded by police showed crime fell 4% and domestic burglary was down 4%.

Matt Prodger reports.