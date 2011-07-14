Video
Police seek Boston fire witnesses
Police investigating a fire at an industrial estate in Lincolnshire have appealed to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
Five men were killed and one seriously injured in the blast the Broadfield Lane Industrial Estate in Boston on Wednesday.
Supt Keith Owen from Lincolnshire Police said it was too early to speculate as to what caused the explosion and that the main focus of the investigation at this point was to identify those killed.
