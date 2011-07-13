Apology as Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash pilots cleared

Video

Defence Secretary Liam Fox has apologised to the families of two RAF pilots who were wrongly blamed for the 1994 Chinook helicopter crash.

Two RAF air marshals had accused Flt Lts Jonathan Tapper and Richard Cook of gross negligence over the crash on Mull of Kintyre in which 29 people died.

But a fresh review found they should not have been blamed and the earlier ruling has now been set aside.

Caroline Wyatt reports.