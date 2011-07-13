Cameron announces details of hacking inquiry

Video

The Prime Minister has announced details of the independent public inquiry the government has ordered into the phone hacking scandal.

It will have the power to summon newspaper proprietors, journalists, police and politicians who will be required to give evidence under oath.

David Cameron said that a "firestorm" was engulfing parts of the media and police, and those who had committed offences must be prosecuted.

James Landale reports.

This report features the Labour leader Ed Miliband MP.