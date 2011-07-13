Labour MP Tom Watson
BBC 'under-reported hacking allegations'

Labour MP Tom Watson has argued that the BBC failed to take allegations of phone hacking seriously enough - when the previous investigation into hacking was taking place in Parliament.

Mr Watson is sitting on the select committee looking into allegations of phone-hacking, which has called for evidence from Rupert Murdoch and News International Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks.

He has also been campaigning on the issue of phone hacking.

