The Conservatives and Lib Dems are set to back a Labour motion urging Rupert Murdoch to withdraw his bid for BSkyB.

They will call on Mr Murdoch's News Corporation to do so in the "public interest" while alleged phone hacking at the News of the World is probed.

Prime Minister David Cameron is also set to detail the terms of a public inquiry into the hacking scandal.

Vicki Young reports.