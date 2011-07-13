Grant condemns Cameron over News International dinner

Video

Hugh Grant has condemned David Cameron for having dinner with News International's Rebekah Brooks while the government was still considering the BSkyB deal.

Speaking during a discussion on BBC Newsnight, he said; "It stinks as a private dinner."

Jeremy Paxman responded; "He can have dinner with who he wants, can't he."

Hugh Grant replied; "Not if this is a major corporation trying to take over our biggest satellite broadcaster."

Mr Grant went on to allege that The Sun newspaper had accessed his medical records.

The executive editor of the Times Roger Alton and Lord Fowler, who used to chair the Lords communications committee, also took part in the discussion.