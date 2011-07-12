Media cash question sparks Andy Hayman fury

Video

Andy Hayman, who led the investigation into phone hacking at the News of the World in 2006, reacted angrily when asked whether he had ever accepted money from the media.

"Good God. Absolutely not. I can't believe you suggested that", he responded, before saying that the question was an attack on his integrity.

The outburst came as the former Met Police assistant commissioner appeared before the Home Affairs Select Committee, which was holding a session on how the police handled its inquiries into activities at the newspaper.