Video
Phone-hacking police round on News International
News International tried to "thwart" the original inquiry into phone hacking at the News of the World, senior Met police officers have told MPs.
Ex-Deputy Assistant Commissioner Peter Clarke said there was "prevarication and what we now know to be lies".
Assistant Commissioner John Yates said the firm "appears to have failed to co-operate" during his review of the case.
Commons Home Affairs Select Committee chairman Keith Vaz said Mr Yates's evidence was "unconvincing".
Tom Symonds reports.
-
12 Jul 2011
- From the section UK