September 2009: Hacking at paper 'not widespread'

The practice of hacking into the mobile phones of public figures was limited to one case at the News of the World, a former executive told MPs in September 2009.

Les Hinton, the former executive chairman of News International, said that after News of the World editor Andy Coulson resigned in the wake of the convictions, an internal investigation went through thousands of e-mails.

"There was never any evidence delivered to me that suggested the conduct of Clive Goodman spread beyond him," Mr Hinton told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee via a video link.