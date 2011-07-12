Andy Coulson appears before culture select committee

Video

Former News of the World editor Andy Coulson has been giving evidence to MPs over allegations by The Guardian that up to 3000 public figures had their phones hacked in an attempt to obtain stories for Mr Coulson's newspaper.

Mr Coulson quit as editor after a reporter was jailed for hacking.

Although he said he had not known about it, he told the culture committee he regretted things going "badly wrong" and had taken responsibility by quitting.

This footage was first broadcast on 21 July 2009