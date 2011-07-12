Brown 'in tears' over Fraser story published by the Sun

Video

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said he was "in tears" when he found out the Sun planned to run a story about his son Fraser's medical condition, cystic fibrosis.

On Monday the Sunday Times was accused of using underhand means to get details of Mr Brown's financial dealings.

It was also alleged that medical records relating to his son had been obtained illegally by the Sun - a claim denied by the paper.

Mr Brown himself has made no allegations as to how the paper obtained the story.

