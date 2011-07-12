Phone hacking: Huhne says scandal serious for Murdoch

Video

Energy Secretary Chris Huhne has said that allegations of phone hacking and corruption may be "very dangerous indeed" for Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Huhne said that the proposed takeover of BSkyB could be in jeopardy if it emerges that illegal practices spread "right across News Corporation".

The News of the World was closed after a string of damaging revelations and there have also been allegations made about activities at the Sun and Sunday Times.