Riots ahead of Orange Order parades in Belfast
Crowds of nationalists have thrown petrol bombs and masonry at police during serious rioting in west Belfast.
Plastic bullets were fired in response by police in the Broadway and Oldpark areas of the city.
It comes as Orangemen across Northern Ireland prepare to hold their annual 12 July celebrations.
The BBC's Andy Martin said some violence had been anticipated, but police had expected it to come from the loyalist community.
12 Jul 2011
