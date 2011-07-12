Chris Huhne: We must invest in energy to keep lights on

Video

More than £100bn needs to be spent over the next decade to meet the UK's future energy needs, Energy Secretary Chris Huhne will warn on Tuesday.

He is setting out the government's plans for investment, which he says will lead to cheaper and greener electricity, but some critics have said consumers will end up paying higher bills.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Huhne said there had been "far too much dithering for far too long" and that it was necessary to replace power stations and invest in green technology to "keep the lights on".