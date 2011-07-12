Phone hacking: MPs set to question police

Video

Two senior Metropolitan Police officers will be questioned at a public hearing about Scotland Yard's investigations into phone hacking at the News of the World.

Members of the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee are expected to ask Assistant Commissioner John Yates why the initial inquiry, which began in 2005, failed to uncover evidence crime victims had had their voicemail messages intercepted.

It comes amid fresh revelations about attempts by the Sunday Times and the Sun newspapers to obtain sensitive information about the former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his family.

Helen Fawkes reports.