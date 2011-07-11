Video
News of the World 'paid royal police officer' for details
The News of the World phone-hacking scandal has widened dramatically with new evidence suggesting that senior royals including the Queen were targeted.
The BBC has learned of emails which reveal the paper tried to pay a royal protection officer for confidential phone numbers for the Royal family.
This afternoon, following the latest allegations, the government referred Rupert Murdoch's BSkyB takeover bid to the Competition Commission.
Robert Peston reports.
-
