Cyprus blast: 'There's debris all over the area'

Video

At least 12 people have been killed and 64 injured in a massive blast at a munitions dump in Cyprus.

A fire reportedly ignited about 100 containers holding confiscated Iranian explosives at the naval base at Zygi. It spread to the island's largest power station, causing widespread power cuts. Defence Minister Costas Papacostas and National Guard Chief Petros Tsalikides have resigned over the accident.

Stephanos Kouratzis, a Greek newspaper photographer, describes the scene.