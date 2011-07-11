News of the World 'was offered royal numbers'

Video

Evidence has been found suggesting a News of the World reporter tried to buy a phone book containing Royal Family numbers, the BBC understands.

The suggestion is the list, known as the green book, had been stolen and offered for £1,000 by a police officer.

The Metropolitan Police responded by saying the disclosures were part of a deliberate campaign to undermine its inquiry into alleged illegal payments.

The force said it was "extremely concerned and disappointed".

Ken Wharfe, a former royal protection officer to Princess Diana, says the green book is available to a number of uniformed officers as well as many other people working in the palace.