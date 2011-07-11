Milly Dowler's mother tells Clegg deleted messages gave her hope

Video

Milly Dowler's mother, Sally, has told Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg that deleted voicemail messages on her daughter's phone gave her hope that Milly was still alive.

The revelations came as Nick Clegg met with the family of the murdered schoolgirl whose phone was allegedly hacked by a private investigator working for the News of the World.

Following the meeting, the deputy prime minister urged News Corp chairman and chief executive, Rupert Murdoch, to "do the decent thing" and reconsider his bid for BSkyB, following the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.