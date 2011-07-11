Southampton City Council workers face pay cuts to keep jobs

Video

Workers at Southampton City Council are voting on whether to take a pay cut to keep their jobs.

Unions have staged a strike over the past six weeks to protest over the plans.

The new conservative controlled council, is trying to cut £25m from its budget.

It is the first major local authority to ask workers to take a pay cut or face the sack and it is thought other councils may follow.

Authority leader Royston Smith explained "no one will be sacked. If they choose not to sign the contracts they will be choosing not to work at the city council".