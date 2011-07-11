Nick Clegg urges Rupert Murdoch to reconsider BSkyB bid

Video

The deputy prime minister has urged News Corp chairman and chief executive, Rupert Murdoch, to "do the decent thing" and reconsider his bid for BSkyB following the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.

Nick Clegg made the comments after meeting the family of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler whose phone was allegedly hacked.

Her parents Bob and Sally Dowler and her sister Gemma told him the deleting of messages on her phone had given them hope she was alive and discussed their hopes for the forthcoming public inquiries.

Mr Clegg said "we owe it to the Dowlers and other innocent victims of hacking to get these inquiries right".