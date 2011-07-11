Allegations NoW paid a royal officer for information

Video

Evidence has emerged the News of the World paid a royal protection officer for information about the royal family.

The BBC understands it's contained in e-mails that were passed by News International to the police last month.

This morning the deputy prime minister called on the owner of News International, Rupert Murdoch, to reconsider his bid for the broadcaster BSkyB. Nick Clegg says Mr Murdoch needs to take notice of public feeling.

Meanwhile the culture secretary is seeking fresh advice from regulators on News Corp's takeover bid for BSkyB, amid the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.

Ben Geoghegan reports.