Look at football's first ever rulebook before auction
It is a unique piece of sporting memorabilia. Bosses at the world's oldest football club are selling the first ever rules of club football.
The handwritten document dating from 1857 charts the establishment of Sheffield FC and could fetch more than a million pounds when it goes under the hammer this week.
Sotheby's manuscript expert Dr Gabriel Heaton explained to the BBC's Andy Swiss the importance of the document.
11 Jul 2011
