Michael Gilbert: Police lagoon victim probe 'flawed'

Three police investigations involving a Bedfordshire man who was murdered, decapitated and dumped in a lake were "flawed", the police watchdog has said.

Michael Gilbert, whose body was found in the Blue Lagoon, in Arlesey, in 2009, had been kept as a slave and tortured for his benefit money.

Six people were jailed in April 2010 over his murder which followed years of abuse by the Watt family in Luton.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission blamed misinformation, failure of communication and human error.

Mark Worthington reports.