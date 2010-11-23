Media player
Royal Wedding date chosen by Prince William and Kate
Prince William and Kate Middleton will marry on Friday 29 April at Westminster Abbey, Clarence House has announced.
The couple, both 28, got engaged while on holiday in Kenya in October.
Prime Minister David Cameron said it would be "a happy and momentous occasion" and would be marked by a public holiday.
The BBC's June Kelly reports.
