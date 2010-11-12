Media player
British Gas to raise bills by 7%
British Gas has confirmed it will be putting up its prices from next month by about seven percent.
The news will affect some eight million customers who will see an average rise of about £1.50 per week.
The company says the rising wholesale prices have forced it to increase the bills, but vowed that the rise will not apply to the most vulnerable customers such as the poorest pensioners.
John Moylan reports.
