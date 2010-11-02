File CCTV of Roshonara Choudhry
Student guilty of attempted murder of MP Stephen Timms

A Muslim student has been found guilty attempting to murder MP Stephen Timms because he voted for the Iraq war.

Roshonara Choudhry, 21, stabbed the Labour MP for East Ham twice in the stomach at a constituency surgery in Newham, east London, in May.

Jon Brain reports.

  • 02 Nov 2010