Video

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment a motorist ploughed through a crowd of people outside a Rochdale nightclub.

At least 23 people were injured when a car was driven at door staff outside Dali Bar, in Packer Street, in the early hours of 17 October.

One of the people injured, Tamaron Byrne, was shown the footage for the first time.

Detective Inspector Chris Walker from the Greater Manchester Police is looking for information on Lee Anthony Bradley, who is a suspect in the crash.

Dave Guest reports.