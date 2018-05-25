The robot that performs like an acrobat

Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Epic Games announces it will be offering a $100m (£74m) prize pot for upcoming Fortnite competitions

Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama team up with Netflix to produce film and television shows

Disney Research unveils Stickman, a robot that can do acrobatics

