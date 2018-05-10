Are intelligent robots really intelligent?

Media player
Are intelligent robots better at our jobs?
With advances in technology robots are increasingly being used to do human jobs.
But are they actually better at doing them?
Will Gompertz goes to the exhibition exploring just that.
10 May 2018
