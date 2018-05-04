Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is GDPR? Technology explained
A new law that changes how companies use our personal information kicks in on 25 May.
The BBC's Chris Foxx explains what GDPR is and how it will affect you.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window