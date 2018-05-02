Dancing drone show breaks world record
Drone light show in China breaks world record

1,374 illuminated dancing drones have achieved the Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles in simultaneous flight.

The stunning display in Xi'an, China, saw the drones take part in a 13-minute flight, spread over a kilometre.

  • 02 May 2018
