The puppy rescued by a drone
When Milind Raj discovered a puppy trapped in a drain in New Delhi he turned to technology for a rescue. He attached a smart harness using AI to a drone. The puppy was then pulled out of the drain. Milind has now adopted the puppy and called him Lifted after the rescue.
09 May 2018
