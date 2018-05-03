Gamers mine cryptocurrency for charity

Media player
Gamers have been helping the charity Unicef raise funds for aid projects in Syria by mining a cryptocurrency.
Participants donated spare computer processing time to mine the Ethereum cryptocurrency on behalf of the organisation.
But the scheme, which has now ended, had its critics.
BBC Click finds out more.
03 May 2018
