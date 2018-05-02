The US town banning new Bitcoin mines
Video

Power-intensive Bitcoin mining has been eating up Plattsburgh's electricity quota and pushing up bills for local residents.

Now the local government has imposed an 18 month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mines setting up shop.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 02 May 2018
