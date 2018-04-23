Media player
'Nazi pug' video-maker has no regrets
YouTube video-maker Mark Meechan, who trained his girlfriend's dog to give a "Nazi salute" which he said was part of a prank, has been fined £800 after being found guilty of committing a hate crime.
Mr Meechan spoke to the BBC's Chris Foxx before his sentencing and said he did not regret making the video.
23 Apr 2018
