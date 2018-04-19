Helmet gives firefighters 'X-ray vision'
The helmet which gives firefighters 'X-ray vision'

A device which uses augmented reality to help firefighters see through smoke has been developed.

Fitted to a helmet the C-Thru lens produces an outline of objects allowing firefighters to see what is in front of them.

  • 19 Apr 2018
