Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bitcoin peaks and falls become race tracks
The rapidly changing value of crypto-currency has been turned into a mobile game.
Crypto Rider lets players ride the peaks and falls of crypto-currencies in miniature race cars.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window